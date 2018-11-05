La Liga Table 2018: Monday's Week 11 Results and Updated Standings

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Borja Iglesias fired Espanyol to a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday and up to second spot in La Liga.

The in-form forward's first-half goal was the difference between the two sides, as Rubi's team continued their excellent start to the 2018-19 term; they sit just three points behind local rivals and leaders Barcelona. Athletic, meanwhile, are in 17th and just one point clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere this weekend, Barcelona's thrilling late comeback against Rayo Vallecano saw them extend their lead at the top of the table, as Sevilla were only able to draw 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Santiago Solari also won his first La Liga game in charge of Real Madrid, as they saw off Real Valladolid 2-0.

Here are the results in full from this week's fixtures, as well as a review of Monday's and the weekend's action.

Week 11 Results

Saturday, November 3

Leganes 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid

Valencia 0-1 Girona

Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Barcelona

Sunday, November 4

Eibar 2-1 Alaves

Villarreal 1-1 Levante

Huesca 1-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad 0-0 Sevilla

Real Betis 3-3 Celta Vigo

Monday, November 5

Espanyol 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Monday Recap

The match was a big one for Athletic veteran Raul Garcia, who reached another landmark in his career:

For long spells of the first period there was little between the two teams, as they both cancelled each other out in all facets of the field. Eventually, Espanyol put together a move of quality to get on the scoresheet.

Didac Vila fizzed in a perfect cross, and Borja arrived at the back post to thud a header back across goal.

Spanish football journalist Lee Roden praised the way Espanyol broke the deadlock in the game and their goalscorer in particular:

That goal did appear to spark Athletic into life, and before the break, Inaki Williams came close to levelling, as his shot struck the post and flew wide. However, it was the hosts who went in ahead at the break.

In the second period, Espanyol were able to control much of the match without ever dominating for too long. The visitors' best chance came when Aritz Aduriz struck a low shot at goal, but it was too close to goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Weekend Recap



Barcelona seemed to be heading for a shock loss against Vallecano, before late on some of their main men came to the fore.

With three minutes remaining, an equaliser from Ousmane Dembele made it 2-2, before in the final minute of the game Luis Suarez continued his excellent recent form, nodding home a dramatic winner for the Blaugrana.

With Lionel Messi absent as of late because of injury, Suarez has seized responsibility in the final third for the champions:

Sevilla's inability to break down Real Sociedad meant Barca were four points clear at the top on Sunday night. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were also held away from home by Leganes, making Suarez's late salvo potentially crucial in the title race.

Elsewhere, it was a big day for Solari on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, and for Vinicius Jr, who scored his first goal for Los Blancos after a deflected shot.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC was impressed with his display:

The win puts Madrid into sixth, just three points back on Sevilla. With two wins from two games, it's been an impressive start from Solari so far after he took over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui a week ago.