Sam Darnold on Performance vs. Dolphins: 'Just Playing Stupid'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets reacts against he Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of their game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After throwing four interceptions in a 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold offered a brutal self-assessment of his play.

"For me, I'm just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid," Darnold said Monday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I thought I played stupid football [Sunday]. I just have to be better. I know that, the coaches know that, everybody knows that.

The rookie currently leads the NFL with 14 interceptions on the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LB Bart Scott Rips Todd Bowles: 'You Didn't Do Good Enough'

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    LB Bart Scott Rips Todd Bowles: 'You Didn't Do Good Enough'

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Sam Darnold Says He's 'Just Playing Stupid'

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Sam Darnold Says He's 'Just Playing Stupid'

    Rich Cimini
    via ESPN.com

    Darnold: I Played Stupid Football Against the Dolphins

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold: I Played Stupid Football Against the Dolphins

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Would Jets Benching Darnold Help His Development?

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Would Jets Benching Darnold Help His Development?

    SNY
    via SNY