Sam Darnold on Performance vs. Dolphins: 'Just Playing Stupid'

After throwing four interceptions in a 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold offered a brutal self-assessment of his play.

"For me, I'm just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid," Darnold said Monday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I thought I played stupid football [Sunday]. I just have to be better. I know that, the coaches know that, everybody knows that.

The rookie currently leads the NFL with 14 interceptions on the season.

