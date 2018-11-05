Kevin Love, Michael Phelps Talk Mental Health in Episode of 'Locker Room Talk'

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has been open about his mental health issues, and on the latest episode of Locker Room Talk, Olympian Michael Phelps discussed similar challenges he has faced:

"I was basically groomed to be this athlete, this person, and after a while it just got to the point where I didn't like being that. I wanted to be who I am," Phelps explained. "It took me being at the all-time low of not wanting to be alive." 

Phelps also noted the challenges of simply looking in the mirror or embracing vulnerability.

"It probably goes back to that whole thing where we’re supposed to be this," he said while flexing.

"Macho," Love interjected.

"But no. It doesn’t matter," Phelps continued. "You can be the strongest man in the world, but you’re gonna go through problems."

The swimmer is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 gold. He is now using his spotlight to speak to others about depression, which includes a mental health campaign he launched in May.

Phelps is joining other athletes like Love who have been open about such issues in recent years.

Love, a five-time NBA All-Star, discussed some of his mental health challenges in an essay for the Players' Tribune in March, including a description of his in-game panic attack last season.

