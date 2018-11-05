Chelsea Transfer News: Joao Felix Reportedly a 'Dream' for Maurizio Sarri

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Benfica starlet Joao Felix is said to be a "dream" target for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri amid rumours the playmaker is set to sign a new contract in Lisbon that comes with a €120 million (£105 million) release clause.

O Jogo (h/t Sport Witness) confirmed a report from the Mirror's Chris Hatherall that said Chelsea are interested in Felix, although Sarri's alleged fascination with the Portuguese youngster is a new detail.

It's said Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old, whose birthday is Saturday, in action for Benfica's academy as well as during his first-team tenure. Felix made his senior Eagles debut in August, scoring twice in eight appearances under manager Rui Vitoria.

Football Talent Scout rounded up the teenager's array of highlights this year, which include his becoming the youngest player to ever score in a Lisbon derby:

Felix can play on either wing as well as through the middle, often favouring a role behind the forward line, although Sarri doesn't currently employ such a No. 10 in his 4-3-3 system.

However, his best performance for Benfica B came from the left wing against Famalicao on January 30, when he displayed a great knack for cutting in onto his right foot, with which he scored all three of his goals that day.

Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert recently hailed the emerging maestro as one of the most promising gems in the Primeira Liga this term:

But Chelsea has not been regarded as a fruitful pasture for youngsters to grow in modern times, and Stamford Bridge has developed a reputation as a site almost incapable of nourishing potential properly.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, has had some minutes under Sarri this term but is a rare exception compared to recent years. Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are two prime examples of players who went on to find success and prominence with other clubs after being stranded in west London.

Felix is an exceptional talent, but writer Mark Worrall recently suggested Sarri looks similar to his predecessors in terms of being reluctant to field youth over experience:

Sport Witness also cited Record, which said Felix's new deal will run until 2022 and that Benfica will be under little alarm for the duration of that agreement thanks to a supposed £105 million clause.

Felix debuted for Portugal's under-21 side in October 2017, just a few months after he made his under-18 debut that June and before he got his bow for the under-19 side in January.

It's that kind of promise and the comfort he's already displaying at the elite level that has his club convinced they need to lock down his loyalties for the long term.

Even Sarri's dream may not be enough to convince Chelsea to conduct a deal at that price, though Benfica could in time open to the idea of allowing him to leave for a lower sum.