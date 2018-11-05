Real Madrid Reportedly Agree 10-Year, €1.1B Sponsorship Deal with Adidas

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Adidas are reportedly set to sign off on an agreed sponsorship deal worth at least €1.1 billion over 10 years.

According to Marca's Carlos Carpio, the kit manufacturer will pay Los Blancos €110 million each year, more than twice the €52 million paid annually under their current terms.

Carpio added: "To put this in perspective, and compare it with Nike in the NBA, who kit out all the 21 teams for $1 billion over eight years. In other words $125 million, or €110 million a season for 21 teams which is the same that Adidas will pay for just Real Madrid."

That is only the guaranteed figure, though, and Adidas could potentially pay Real up to €150 million per year because of "another variable part depending on merchandising."

Adidas has sponsored Real since 1998, having earlier partnered with the club between 1981 and 1986.

Though Los Blancos may be a little disappointed to have won just two La Liga titles in the last 10 years and the same number of Copas del Rey since 1993, four UEFA Champions League titles in five seasons has continued to cement their status at the pinnacle of world football.

By their own standards, Real have been unusually quiet in the transfer market in recent years, though.

Football writer Matthew Santangelo expected them to spend big after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in the summer:

However, Madrid were content only to buy Mariano Diaz back from Lyon, and their last Galactico acquisition remains James Rodriguez on the back of the 2014 World Cup.

It was a decision made by the club that proved costly for manager Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked last week just four months after he replaced Zinedine Zidane at the helm with Real languishing seven points behind Barcelona in La Liga already.

The new sponsorship deal will not only help fund club president Florentino Perez's plan for a €575 million renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu, but it should also give them more to spend in the transfer market, too.

It's clear Real need investment in their team, and there will be little reason they can't provide that if and when this deal is confirmed.