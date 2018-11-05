Luciano Spalletti Says Inter Would 'Lose 18-0' If They Warmed Up Like Barcelona

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has joked his side "would lose 18-0" if they got ready for games in the same manner that upcoming UEFA Champions League Group B opponents Barcelona do.

The Nerazzurri host their Catalan counterparts on Tuesday, and Spalletti marvelled at Barca's relaxed approach to affairs in the build-up to their Camp Nou clash a fortnight ago, when the home side won 2-0. Per Juan Jimenez of AS, he said:

"At the Camp Nou [ahead of the sides' first Group B meeting last month], I saw them come out to warm up 10 minutes before the game [...]. We had even asked if they had a gym inside [the stadium] that we could start warming up in, but no.

"Not only that, but my players have told me that, on the afternoon of the game, the Barca guys had gone to pick up their kids from school and had then got in their cars to go to the stadium. If we prepared for games like that, we'd lose 18-0."

