Dirk Nowitzki Says It Will Be 'Weeks' Before He Can Return from Ankle Surgery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 7: Dirk Nowitzki #41of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during practice as part of the 2018 China Games on October 7, 2018 at the Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzhen, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki's much-anticipated debut this season for the Dallas Mavericks remains on hold as he continues to recover from ankle surgery last April.

Per Mavs.com reporter Dwain Price, Nowitzki said on Wednesday it would be "weeks" before he is ready to play.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle added he would be "thrilled" if Nowitzki were back for a game at some point in November.

The Mavs announced on April 5 that Nowitzki had surgical debridement on his left ankle that caused him to miss the final four games last season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the procedure was considered "relatively minor" and wouldn't impact Nowitzki's decision to return for the 2018-19 season.

Carlisle told reporters on Oct. 12, five days before Dallas' season opener against the Phoenix Suns, that the team wasn't putting any timeframe on Nowitzki's return.

"It's going to be multiple weeks, I can tell you that," Carlisle said. "But there's no real soft or hard date [for Nowitzki's return] at this point. He is doing better but has not done any significant court work. His rehab work is ongoing, and we can update you in another 10 days or something like that."

Nowitzki signed a one-year deal with the Mavericks in July. He has spent his entire 21-year career in Dallas and is the franchise's all-time leader in games (1,471), points (31,187), rebounds (11,331), field goals (11,034) and three-point field goals (1,918).

