EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 11 Matches

EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 11 MatchesNovember 4, 2018
Manchester City and Chelsea both took care of business during Sunday's Premier League action, maintaining their unbeaten records with easy wins over Southampton and Crystal Palace, respectively.
The Citizens put six goals past a hapless Saints side while the Blues got three against the Eagles.
Here are Sunday's results:
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton
Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace.
The current Premier League standings (rank, team, played, goal difference, points):
7 Manchester United 11, +1, 20
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11, -1, 15
20 Huddersfield 10, -17, 3
City took an early lead thanks to an own-goal from Wesley Hoedt and were up by three goals before 20 minutes had even passed, with Sergio Aguero and David Silva getting in on the action.
The former joined an exclusive club by scoring his 150th Premier League goal:
B/R Football @brfootball
183—@WayneRooney 175— @ThierryHenry 150*—@aguerosergiokun Aguero joins the club 👑 https://t.co/qokCn7NOD8
He would bag a second, while Raheem Sterling also finished with a brace and Leroy Sane got the hosts' sixth. Danny Ings scored Southampton's only goal from the penalty spot.
While the Citizens were up to their usual dominant standards, Saints once again fell well short of the expectations. Manager Mark Hughes is somehow still employed and per football writer Adam Hurrey, his demeanor in the technical area was predictable:
Adam Hurrey @FootballCliches
There are remote Amazonian tribes with zero comprehension of the concept of football who could still accurately guess Mark Hughes' current pose in the technical area at the Etihad.
As shared by sportswriter Richard Jolly the stats behind his tenure are dreadful:
Richard Jolly @RichJolly
Mark Hughes has the lowest win percentage (21.7) of any Southampton manager in their history who has had at least 20 games in charge.
In west London Alvaro Morata continued his fine run of form against Palace, bagging the opener for the Blues after some lovely work from Pedro.
Per Sky Sports Statto the former Juventus man seems to be rounding the corner:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Alvaro Morata scores his 3rd goal in his last 4 @premierleague apps having scored 2 in his previous 20. Also scored in consecutive PL games for @ChelseaFC for the 1st time since November 2017. https://t.co/sGfLloaIF5
He would find the target again to restore the lead after Andros Townsend had tied things up and Pedro would secure the three points by making it 3-1.
Huddersfield and Fulham will close out Week 11 on Monday.
