EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 11 Matches

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City and Chelsea both took care of business during Sunday's Premier League action, maintaining their unbeaten records with easy wins over Southampton and Crystal Palace, respectively.

The Citizens put six goals past a hapless Saints side while the Blues got three against the Eagles.

Here are Sunday's results:

Manchester City 6-1 Southampton

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace.

The current Premier League standings (rank, team, played, goal difference, points):

1 Manchester City 11, +29, 29

2 Chelsea 11, +19, 27

3 Liverpool 11, +16, 27

4 Tottenham 11, +9, 24

5 Arsenal 11, +11, 23

6 Bournemouth 11, +6, 20

7 Manchester United 11, +1, 20

8 Watford 11, +3, 19

9 Everton 11, +4, 18

10 Leicester 11, +1, 16

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11, -1, 15

12 Brighton 11, -4, 14

13 West Ham 11, 4, 11

14 Crystal Palace 11, -8, 8

15 Burnley 11, -13, 8

16 Southampton 11, -13, 7

17 Newcastle United 11, -7, 6

18 Cardiff 11, -15, 5

19 Fulham 10, -17, 5

20 Huddersfield 10, -17, 3

City took an early lead thanks to an own-goal from Wesley Hoedt and were up by three goals before 20 minutes had even passed, with Sergio Aguero and David Silva getting in on the action.

The former joined an exclusive club by scoring his 150th Premier League goal:

He would bag a second, while Raheem Sterling also finished with a brace and Leroy Sane got the hosts' sixth. Danny Ings scored Southampton's only goal from the penalty spot.

While the Citizens were up to their usual dominant standards, Saints once again fell well short of the expectations. Manager Mark Hughes is somehow still employed and per football writer Adam Hurrey, his demeanor in the technical area was predictable:

As shared by sportswriter Richard Jolly the stats behind his tenure are dreadful:

In west London Alvaro Morata continued his fine run of form against Palace, bagging the opener for the Blues after some lovely work from Pedro.

Per Sky Sports Statto the former Juventus man seems to be rounding the corner:

He would find the target again to restore the lead after Andros Townsend had tied things up and Pedro would secure the three points by making it 3-1.

Huddersfield and Fulham will close out Week 11 on Monday.