Premier League Results Week 11: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Sergio Aguero moved level at the summit of the Premier League's top-scorer charts after he netted his seventh of the campaign in Manchester City's 6-1 demolition of Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling is up to six for the season and also continued his mercurial run of form. He added two goals to his tally for the term, joined by team-mates Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane on the score sheet, while Danny Ings provided Southampton's only goal.

Eden Hazard also shares a portion of the top-scorer status on seven goals but could only muster an assist from the bench in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

The Belgian star came on for the last 30 minutes at Stamford Bridge and set up Alvaro Morata for his second goal of the day, while Pedro recorded his fourth of the term—the same total he scored in all of last season.

Sunday's Results

Manchester 6-1 Southampton

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 29, +29

2. Chelsea: 27, +19

3. Liverpool: 27, +16

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 24, +9

5. Arsenal: 23, +11

6. Bournemouth: 20, +6

7. Manchester United: 20, +1

8. Watford: 19, +3

9. Everton: 18, +4

10. Leicester City: 16, +1

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15, -1

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 14, -4

13. West Ham United: 11, -4

14. Crystal Palace: 8, -8

15. Burnley: 8, -13

16. Southampton: 7, -13

17. Newcastle United: 6, -7

18. Cardiff City: 5, -15

19. Fulham: 5, -17

20. Huddersfield Town: 3, -17

Top Scorers (Club)

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 7

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 7

3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 7

4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 6

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 6

6. Richarlison (Everton): 6

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 6

8. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth): 6

9. Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion): 6

10. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 5

Recap

Each of City's last five wins at the Etihad has come by a margin of two goals or more, but Sunday's 6-1 smashing of Southampton was surprising even by their standards.

Saints defender Wesley Hoedt skewed his clearance high into his own net for City's first, but it wasn't long before Sterling set up Aguero for a goal of their own—and a historic one for the Argentinian at that, per OptaJoe:

Aguero had the spotlight before Sterling—who has been City's most impressive player so far this season—turned it back on himself. Sane teed up Silva for the City's third, but their fourth and fifth were delivered by England star Sterling, who now has four goals and three assists in his last four games for club and country.

The home side would have likely been in cruise control without Sterling, but the electric attacker is a unique quantity and is beginning to prove it more often with displays such as these, per Squawka:

In Sunday's other Premier League match, Morata was vital to Chelsea's 3-1 beating of Crystal Palace, although his brace of goals came via scrappier means.

The Spain international missed several good opportunities and benefited from the second-half introduction of Hazard, who had an instantaneous impact, per Goal:

Morata rasped home his first with predatory instinct and powered in a fine header for his second, while Pedro was also alert in the box to add a third after Andros Townsend had initially equalised.

It's maintained an open platform at the very pinnacle of the standings, with a new elite forming early on this season—and City at its forefront:

Morata now has five for the season and is level with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in that regard, among others.

His rise could yet see the Spaniard challenge for the Golden Boot this season, although City's latest result suggests they could have several contenders in Aguero and Sterling.