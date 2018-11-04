Report: Anthony Martial, David De Gea Contracts Hampered by Alexis Sanchez Wages

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea embraces Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (2nd L) after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on September 20, 2015. Manchester United won the game 3-2. AFP PHOTO / IAN KINGTON RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly finding it difficult to secure the likes of Anthony Martial and David De Gea on new contracts, as their agents are pointing to Alexis Sanchez's wages to demand higher salaries.

According to the Mirror's Simon Mullock, Sanchez earns £400,000 per week as well as an appearance bonus of £75,000. As a result, his team-mates are holding out for bumper wage packets of their own.

It's said De Gea currently receives £175,000 per week and is hoping a new contract will see him take home £300,000, while Martial has yet to agree to an offer of £140,000 per week despite that figure being twice his current wage.

                                        

