Report: Anthony Martial, David De Gea Contracts Hampered by Alexis Sanchez Wages

Manchester United are reportedly finding it difficult to secure the likes of Anthony Martial and David De Gea on new contracts, as their agents are pointing to Alexis Sanchez's wages to demand higher salaries.

According to the Mirror's Simon Mullock, Sanchez earns £400,000 per week as well as an appearance bonus of £75,000. As a result, his team-mates are holding out for bumper wage packets of their own.

It's said De Gea currently receives £175,000 per week and is hoping a new contract will see him take home £300,000, while Martial has yet to agree to an offer of £140,000 per week despite that figure being twice his current wage.

