Field Conditions Reportedly Major Concern Ahead of Jets vs. Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There are reportedly "mounting concerns" about the condition of the field at Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday's AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the field in South Florida was sloppy Saturday after Duke and Miami played in heavy rain, and there "are fears that it will not be much better for the NFL game."

"The field is horrendous," a league source told Schefter. "It's a complete s--t show."

The Dolphins encountered a similar problem last season when they hosted the Jets in Week 7.

Following that game, the Dolphins released a statement and said the field, while safe to play on, "was not up to the standard we expect from a playability standpoint," according to the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley.

Schefter reported complaints have been logged regarding the poor quality of the grass and the surface's inability to drain adequately.

After Sunday's meeting with the Jets, the Dolphins won't play another home game until Dec. 2. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have a single home date left against Pittsburgh on Nov. 24.