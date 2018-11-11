Julio Jones Becomes Fastest WR in NFL History to Reach 10,000 Yards

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones became the fastest wide receiver in NFL history to eclipse 10,000 career receiving yards with a 30-yard gain in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.



Jones entered the Week 10 matchup in need of 13 yards to break Calvin Johnson's previous mark of 115 games, which was set in 2014. Jones achieved the feat in 104 games.

The 29-year-old has been entrenched as a vertical dynamo ever since he debuted in 2011 with 959 yards and eight touchdowns. Since that breakout, Jones has been one of four receivers—along with Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Demaryius Thomas—to top 8,000 receiving yards.

However, Jones has reached the end zone far less frequently than his distinguished peers.

Entering Sunday's game, Jones tallied 44 touchdowns over the last eight seasons. By comparison, Brown (69), Green (63) and Thomas (60) have all blown past the half-century mark.

Jones' inability to find paydirt has been especially evident over the last two years. The five-time Pro Bowler crossed the goal line three times last season, and he has a single score with the 2018 season beyond its midway point.

"People are accounting for him and are continuing to account for him, even with the production of other guys," quarterback Matt Ryan said in October, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "So he stays unselfish when he gets his opportunities and makes plays. Nobody plays harder than him. We'd love for him to get in the end zone, but we have to find ways to get into the end zone, whoever [it] is. And he's 100 percent on board with that, too."

Not only is he a team player, but Jones has also found ways to smash records despite failing to cross the goal line with regularity.

Don't expect him to slow down anytime soon.