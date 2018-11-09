Ember Moon and More Superstars Who Deserve a Push from WWE Creative

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown is always called the B-show in the pecking order compared to Raw, but 205 Live isn't even brought into the conversation, which is a shame.

Ask anyone who actually watches the show and you'll find out that it is perhaps the most consistently entertaining chunk of programming throughout a normal WWE week.

Every single person on that roster can go in the ring and put on some of the best matches you'll see in a long while, whether it's a random exhibition of two people paired up for no reason, or a bitter rivalry with a quality story to go along with it.

TJP's current gimmick of stealing the masks from The Lucha House Party is much better than having the luchadors just beat The Revival. Drew Gulak is one of the most underrated overall performers both on the mic and in the ring.

Mustafa Ali shows more heart in one match than what can be conveyed through countless promos shoved down our throats on Raw or SmackDown.

Despite all this, the cruiserweight division is always overlooked, especially after the co-branded pay-per-view model started.

While the Cruiserweight Championship was once a staple of the pre-show for most events, it's now become a rarity to pop up even on the bigger ones, indicating WWE officials see it as not important enough to dedicate time to.

When fans notice the lack of faith in a show like this, they have no reason to watch it, cause WWE is effectively telling them it isn't worth checking it out. Then, everything snowballs, as the viewership goes down, so WWE thinks the cruiserweights aren't pulling their weight, give them less time to gain fans, and so on.

More of a push for this division helps not just the division itself's clout to boost its numbers, but the incredibly talented wrestlers become bigger stars within the WWE Universe, too, and showcasing a wider array of talent would only help cut down on the overbearing repetition of WWE's stagnant, dragged out feuds with rematches that happen far too often.

Making Lio Rush the manager of Bobby Lashley was a good start for pushing his personality. WWE should keep putting in more effort to find ways to expose the rest of 205 Live to help establish that brand as a must-see hour of TV every week.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.