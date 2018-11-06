SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

0 of 14

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

After Separation Saturday in the SEC, we already know who is going to the SEC Championship Game with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Surprise: It's the same two teams that played in the national title game last year.

Georgia used a dominant performance running the ball and playing aggressive defense to upend upstart Kentucky 34-17 and will represent the SEC East in Atlanta. In the biggest grudge match of the year so far, LSU barely mustered a whimper in a 29-0 loss to Alabama that felt like 92-0.

Now, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are geared up to meet Dec. 1.

Missouri pulled off a shocking upset, South Carolina actually won an offensive air show, and Auburn held serve at home.

There was plenty of other action too, with only Vanderbilt and Arkansas sitting idle. Let's take a look at the SEC Power Rankings following Week 10.