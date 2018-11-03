Air Force Falcon Mascot Aurora Injured in Reported Prank by West Point Cadets

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

A prank by the West Point Army cadets that went awry could result in the Air Force Falcons' mascot being euthanized.

Per Brent Briggeman and Tom Roeder of The Gazette, some cadets reportedly took Aurora, a white gyrfalcon, from an Army colonel's home as part of the annual pranks pulled leading up to the Army-Air Force game.

However, both of Aurora's wings were injured while she was with the Army members. The bird is 22 years old and may need to be put down as a result of its advanced age and injuries.

"USAFA mascot Aurora was injured over the weekend and is being transported back to Colorado," academy spokesman Lt. Col Tracy Bunko said. "We have specialists at the academy who have the best training and facilities for her care. She is part of our academy family and we are all hoping for her full and speedy recovery."

One source told Briggeman and Roeder that Aurora will need "more than a tetanus shot to fix" the injuries because of her two-inch talons.