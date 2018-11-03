Dana Holgorsen 'Disappointed' David Sills V Was Flagged for Horns Down Sign

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: David Sills V #13 of the West Virginia Mountaineers catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Josh Thompson #29 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

West Virginia head football coach Dana Holgorsen said he was "disappointed" that wide receiver David Sills V was flagged for flashing the "horns down" sign during a 42-41 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

According to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter, Holgorsen said he had "communicated with the refs" before the game about whether the "horns down" would be flagged.

Holgorsen added, "I guess there was miscommunication."

The Mountaineers went on to win the game on a two-point conversion run by Will Grier with 16 seconds remaining in the contest.

Sills did the "horns down" after a 60-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey returned the ensuing kickoff 29 yards, allowing Texas to start its drive at the West Virginia 39-yard line. Humphrey then scored on a 21-yard catch a few plays later to help make it 14-10 in favor of the Longhorns.

While there are no explicit rules regarding hand gestures, Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said it is the "officials' judgment" in terms of whether they feel a gesture is unsportsmanlike, per Trotter.

Sills enjoyed a big game for the Mountaineers despite the penalty, as he caught six passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The win kept West Virginia atop the Big 12 at 7-1 overall with a 5-1 conference record.

