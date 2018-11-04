UFC 230 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Every card at Madison Square Garden is unique. UFC 230 was definitely so, though perhaps not in the linear sort of way one might expect.

Daniel Cormier is probably the best fighter in the UFC right now. He's unquestionably the most decorated, with the heavyweight and light heavyweight belts around his waist. The former is on the line Saturday as he takes on an unconventional challenger in Derrick Lewis. Lewis may be the hardest hitter on the UFC roster, but he doesn't have a ton of other weapons and is not a month removed from his last fight.

The card also lost steam when a very steamy bout between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz went by the wayside. Same for a women's title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks. Shevchenko and the title were pushed back a month, Eubanks was rescheduled for the undercard against Roxanne Modafferi, and then on Friday Eubanks missed weight. So it goes.

Oh, and Luke Rockhold ducked out of a grudge match with Chris Weidman because of injury, but Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza stepped up there, so that's not a massive subtraction.

I'm sorry to dwell on the bad stuff, but it told the tale here, as it sometimes does. On Saturday, they fought the fights, and there was still plenty of intrigue. On top of what's already been mentioned, how about knockout sensation Israel Adesanya making his UFC pay-per-view debut?

As always, the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 230.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.