Report: Real Madrid Keen on Manchester City's Brahim Diaz

November 3, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Brahim Diaz of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on bringing 19-year-old Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Alvaro de Grado at Marca, Los Blancos could look to open negotiations either in the January transfer window or next summer.

Diaz's Manchester City contract expires in June, but the Citizens have been unable convince the teenager to commit to the club, per the report.                 

Diaz caught the eye on Thursday in a rare first-team outing for Manchester City. The teenager scored twice in a 2-0 win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Squawka Football highlighted his contribution:

Manager Pep Guardiola has been asked about his young star's future and said the decision is out of City's hands, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

"He knows the desire we want for all young players," he said. "They know how we want to protect them. He understands the way we want to play. We want him. But it doesn't depend on us. It is the desire of them. We insist we want him, but it's the agent, him, family; they decide."

Diaz has only three appearances this season, and he could look to move on to play more regularly. 

Manchester City saw Jadon Sancho depart for Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The winger has gone on to star for the Bundesliga club:

Guardiola may need to hand Diaz more game time if he wants to keep him, but he might find that difficult with the strength of his squad at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid's interest is bound to tempt Diaz, but he will also find opportunities limited with the European champions, who boast a squad full of stars.

Dortmund are also said to be interested in Diaz after speaking to Sancho, according to Sean Kearns of Metro.

Sancho is competing with players such as Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva at Manchester City. All four are experienced internationals, and it's difficult to see him forcing his way into the team.

Manchester City will not want to lose another talented youngster, but a move away could be the best option for Diaz to fulfil his obvious potential. 

