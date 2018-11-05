Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool: UCL Match Odds, Preview, Live-Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool continue their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday in Serbia, as they take on Red Star Belgrade at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The Reds go into the game top of Group C with six points, a point clear of Napoli in second place. Red Star are bottom with just one point from three games played.

The Reds are big favourites to win the match, they beat Red Star 4-0 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in October.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 6

Time: 5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Odds (per OddsShark)

Red Star: 12-1

Liverpool: 1-5

Draw: 11-2

Match Preview

Liverpool are in a good position to progress to the knockout stages, but they will need all three points against Red Star with games against PSG and Napoli to come.

Red Star were hammered 6-1 at PSG, but they did manage to hold Napoli to a goalless draw in their opening game of the group.

Liverpool are not quite at their fluent best currently. The Reds have suffered only two defeats all season in all competitions, but have won just three of their last eight meetings.

However, their front three will fancy another clash against Red Star. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all on target in the 4-0 win at Anfield, with the Egyptian scoring twice.

Salah has five goals and two assists in his last five appearances, and although he did not score in Saturday's draw at Arsenal, he was still a threat:

Liverpool can expect a hostile reception in Serbia. Tensions may be increased by Partizan Belgrade, Red Star's fiercest rivals, having allowed the Reds to use their training facilities ahead of the game, per Glenn Price at ESPN FC.

Xherdan Shaqiri can also expect plenty of attention. The Switzerland international scored against Serbia in a 2-1 win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and sparked controversy with his celebration:

He was subsequently fined £7,632 by FIFA for "unsporting behaviour," per BBC Sport.

The midfielder has spoken about the match and is confident there will not be any problems, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

"I had this already at the World Cup so I know I can handle this no problem," he said. "I just saw a few articles where one player said something. I don't really care what people are saying. I just go there to play a football game. It is not about politics, it is about football. I worry about nothing and go to play."

Red Star will certainly not make life easy for Liverpool on Tuesday, and the Reds can expect a tough battle away from home. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have the quality in attack to make the difference and should emerge as winners.