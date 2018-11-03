La Liga Table 2018 Week 11: Updated Standings Following Saturday's Results

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid earned their first La Liga victory under interim coach Santiago Solari, claiming a 2-0 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Barcelona appeared on their way to defeat as they trailed at Rayo Vallecano deep in the second half, but two goals in the final three minutes for the away side gave the Spanish champions a 3-2 win.

Valencia's disappointing start to the season continued, as Girona beat them 1-0 away.

Atletico Madrid looked set to take three points at Leganes, but a late equaliser gave the hosts a 1-1 draw.

Here's Saturday's results from Spain:

Leganes 1-1 Atletico

Real Madrid 2-0 Valladolid

Valencia 0-1 Girona

Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Barcelona

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 11, 17, 24

2. Atletico: 11, 7, 20

3. Alaves: 10, 5, 20

4. Sevilla: 10, 9, 19

5. Espanyol: 10, 6, 18

6. Real Madrid: 11, 2, 17

7. Levante: 10, 1, 16

8. Valladolid: 11, 0, 16

9. Girona: 11, -1, 16

10. Getafe: 10, 2, 15

11. Celta Vigo: 10, 4, 13

12. Real Sociedad: 10, -1, 12

13. Real Betis: 10, -4, 12

14. Valencia: 11, -2, 11

15. Eibar: 10, -7, 11

16. Athletic Bilbao: 10, -4, 10

17. Villarreal: 10, -2, 9

18. Leganes: 11, -7, 9

19. Rayo Vallecano: 11, -11, 6

20. Huesca 10, -14, 5

Saturday Recap

Two goals in the final seven minutes spared Madrid's blushes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Solari taking three points in his first league game.

The sacking of former manager Julen Lopetegui hangs over the squad, and the victory was Real's first in six league games.

Valladolid struck the crossbar twice as Real lived dangerously, but Kiko's own goal in the 83rd minute gave the hosts a slim advantage.

Sergio Ramos put the victory to bed. The centre-back found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the final moments.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan quoted Solari after the win, with the coach referencing the uneasy atmosphere inside the stadium:

Barca opened up a four-point gap at the top of the division, but the Catalans rode their luck on their travels.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring after 11 minutes, but Jose Pozo's long-range effort made it 1-1 before half-time.

The game swung when Alvaro Garcia fired home shortly before the hour mark, and it seemed Barca would fall to defeat against the relegation candidates, who are second to bottom.

However, Ousmane Dembele's effort and a winner from Suarez provided the goals that broke home fans' hearts, and Barca skipped away with a dramatic victory.

Pere Pons Riera was the hero for Girona at the Mestalla Stadium, with the midfielder firing home shortly after the restart, scoring the only goal of the game against Valencia.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Atleti on their short visit to Leganes in the capital. The Frenchman netted after 69 minutes, but disappointment was to follow for the visitors.

Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo slotted home from close range, giving the Cucumber Growers a share of the spoils in the derby game.