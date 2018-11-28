WWE SmackDown Results: Asuka Finally Back in Title Contention and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live is in turmoil. With WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs rapidly approaching, many stars do not have a clear direction. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are set to compete at the event for the WWE Championship, but even their rivalry is evolving with The Beard showing off a new attitude.

Becky Lynch may be the biggest star on the brand, but a concussion sidelined her for Survivor Series and has left her immediate future in question. This episode did promise her return, but it was not clear what she would say.

The Bar set an open challenge to any tag team on the brand other than The New Day, and The Usos accepted. This had the potential to either push SmackDown's division to the next level or just act a temporary reprieve from the endless matches between New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro.

From Randy Orton's heinous assault of Rey Mysterio to the constant question of who will step up to Shinsuke Nakamura, there were many potential extra stories for SmackDown to tell with no certainty of what angles will define the blue brand for the rest of the year.

However, the November 27 edition of SmackDown gave some crucial answers, leading to a series of important takeaways for the future.