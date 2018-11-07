WWE SmackDown Results: Nikki Cross Debut Makes Sanity Relevant and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Survivor Series only a few weeks away, the November 6 edition of SmackDown Live had no time to reflect on WWE Crown Jewel. The focus turned immediately to the conflict between the red and blue brands with SmackDown quickly setting up the teams that would fight Raw.

This led to some inspired interactions between Daniel Bryan and The Miz as co-captains of Team SmackDown. As always, these two are great rivals that make the blue brand better, but they showed this week that they could also be unique allies.

Survivor Series inspired multiple great matches as well with The New Day fighting The Usos once again for a chance to captain the tag teams of SmackDown and Rey Mysterio looking to prove he's ready to represent the blue brand by fighting the young upstart Andrade Cien Almas.

More than all of that though, the biggest story from SmackDown this week was the debut of Nikki Cross, who chose to fight Becky Lynch despite the SmackDown women's champion being at her best. The ace of Sanity hopefully has arrived to stay on SmackDown.

These are the biggest takeaways from a night of great wrestling that hinted at a unique future for SmackDown going forward.