WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Must Main Event and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

Few feuds have been going on in WWE longer than the battle for brand supremacy between Raw and SmackDown. It has been the focus of multiple pay-per-views over the years with Survivor Series transforming into the night where the two shows clash.

This year, there's not a lot of time for Raw and SmackDown to set up their contenders, which has made each episode of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live vital to the progress toward the latest Big Four. The November 12 edition of Raw was the last chance for the red brand to get ready for the fight.

Because of this, many big moments were promised ahead of time. Stephanie McMahon was set to appear to address Shane McMahon's controversial win at Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar promised to appear before his clash with AJ Styles on Sunday. Team Raw's men and women's teams were also going to be finalized.

However, the show also was defined by moments that reach far beyond Sunday, showcasing the biggest stars on Raw and where they stand on the roster.