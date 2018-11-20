WWE Raw Results: Dean Ambrose Relies Too Much on Roman Reigns and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Rollins called out Ambrose again, but his former Shield brother flipped the script. He said he would make The Architect pay for all the bad The Shield did, starting with tonight. He goaded Rollins into chasing him down backstage.

After frustrating Rollins into leaving, Ambrose headed to the ring to talk to the fans. The Kingslayer returned only to take a low blow and Dirty Deeds, once more getting laid out by his former best friend.

The Lunatic Fringe seems to be changing his story with each week. He is talking in circles about divine retribution and a need to destroy everything rather than focusing on the points he made last week about being stronger on his own.

At first, this came off as a real cohesive and powerful rivalry fueled by the real-life diagnosis of Roman Reigns, but the continued use of the former WWE universal champion to fuel this fight is lazy rather than authentic storytelling.

Even if The Big Dog is allowing Ambrose to use his name to add heat to this feud, it's been hard to get excited about this rivalry when the story is constantly changing. There's certainly a lot of talent here, setting up many great promos, but fans will lose interest without a clear story soon.

If Ambrose wants to be an angel of retribution, punishing the WWE intercontinental champion for his sins, it would be a unique character for him to play. He will have to commit more than he has so far though as he's still seeming like the same guy he's always been, just more serious.