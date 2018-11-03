WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon Won World Cup at Crown Jewel to Set Up Heel Turn

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE reportedly had a plan in mind when it made the bizarre decision to have Shane McMahon win the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), McMahon's World Cup win was meant to be the catalyst for a heel turn.

The World Cup final was originally set to pit The Miz against Dolph Ziggler.

Miz had beaten Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio earlier in the night, while Ziggler got past Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins.

Prior to the final match, however, Miz and Ziggler began brawling, and Miz suffered a storyline injury.

After officials determined that The Miz could not compete, McMahon inserted himself into the match rather than allowing SmackDown Live to forfeit.

McMahon defeated Ziggler in quick fashion before celebrating with the World Cup trophy in hand.

The World Cup featured a Raw side of the bracket and a SmackDown side of the bracket, which could be a precursor to Survivor Series.

Several Raw vs. SmackDown matches have already been announced for Survivor Series, and a traditional elimination match is likely on tap as well.

Shane-O-Mac has participated in the match in each of the past two years, which suggests he will do the same in 2018.

If McMahon goes heel, a potential power struggle with general manager Paige on the blue brand may be in the cards as well.

