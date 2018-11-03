Manchester City Reportedly Prepared to Make January Bid for Tanguy Ndombele

Manchester City Reportedly Prepared to Make January Bid for Tanguy NdombeleNovember 3, 2018
Tanguy Ndombele could be the subject of a bid worth £40 million from Manchester City when the January transfer window opens.
City boss Pep Guardiola is said to want 21-year-old Lyon ace Ndombele as an alternative to and eventual replacement for holding midfielder Fernandinho, according to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph.
The report also detailed how versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play in midfield and at full-back, could be offered to Lyon as part of the deal.
Ducker added "City have watched Ndombele closely, and the 21-year-old impressed against the Premier League champions in Lyon's shock 2-1 Champions League win at the Etihad in September."
The midfielder is also said to be a target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas favours selling the player outside France. There is no shortage of suitors abroad, with City and London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur credited with interest, per Ducker.
However, Aulas may still be open to entertaining a bid from Les Parisiens for his latest budding star:
Indy Football @IndyFootball
The president of Lyon is hardly playing down rumours rising star Tanguy Ndombele could soon leave the club... “Of course PSG can consider making an offer. It is the player who decides where he wants to go.” 👀 https://t.co/Ek3Z5aTBoi
Finding cover for the 33-year-old Fernandinho should be a priority for Guardiola. The Brazil international is a vital member of the starting XI thanks to the unfashionable but necessary work he does to shield the defence.
The extra layer of cover he provides gives more creative types such as David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne the freedom to get forward.
There is no obvious alternative to Fernandinho in the City squad, with Ilkay Gundogan and 18-year-old Phil Foden more attacking. As a deep-lying enforcer who stymies attacks and creates chances, Ndombele perfectly fits the bill.
Links between City and Ndombele have been growing recently. In October, Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday revealed Guardiola is "hugely impressed" by the rising talent.
Guardiola's impression is justified since Ndombele has been growing in confidence and stature this season:
Yousef Teclab @yousef_teclab
Not surprised Man City are interested in Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele. Has enjoyed a good start to the season and deserved his call up to the French squad. Would be a good replacement for Fernandinho. #MCFC https://t.co/1naK0tdlWE
Moving quickly to secure the youngster ahead of the growing list of suitors would help keep the Citizens ahead of their domestic rivals.
