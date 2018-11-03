Manchester City Reportedly Prepared to Make January Bid for Tanguy Ndombele

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

Tanguy Ndombele of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Champions League group E match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Olympique Lyonnais at Rhein-Neckar-Arena on October 23, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Tanguy Ndombele could be the subject of a bid worth £40 million from Manchester City when the January transfer window opens.

City boss Pep Guardiola is said to want 21-year-old Lyon ace Ndombele as an alternative to and eventual replacement for holding midfielder Fernandinho, according to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph.

The report also detailed how versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play in midfield and at full-back, could be offered to Lyon as part of the deal.

Zinchenko could be made available to tempt Lyon into a deal.
Zinchenko could be made available to tempt Lyon into a deal.GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Ducker added "City have watched Ndombele closely, and the 21-year-old impressed against the Premier League champions in Lyon's shock 2-1 Champions League win at the Etihad in September."

The midfielder is also said to be a target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas favours selling the player outside France. There is no shortage of suitors abroad, with City and London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur credited with interest, per Ducker.

However, Aulas may still be open to entertaining a bid from Les Parisiens for his latest budding star:

Finding cover for the 33-year-old Fernandinho should be a priority for Guardiola. The Brazil international is a vital member of the starting XI thanks to the unfashionable but necessary work he does to shield the defence.

The extra layer of cover he provides gives more creative types such as David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne the freedom to get forward.

There is no obvious alternative to Fernandinho in the City squad, with Ilkay Gundogan and 18-year-old Phil Foden more attacking. As a deep-lying enforcer who stymies attacks and creates chances, Ndombele perfectly fits the bill.

Links between City and Ndombele have been growing recently. In October, Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday revealed Guardiola is "hugely impressed" by the rising talent.

Guardiola's impression is justified since Ndombele has been growing in confidence and stature this season:

Moving quickly to secure the youngster ahead of the growing list of suitors would help keep the Citizens ahead of their domestic rivals. 

