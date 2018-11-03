EPL Table: Saturday's Week 11 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Anthony Martial scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season as Manchester United went level on points with Bournemouth after beating the Cherries 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth had taken the lead thanks to Callum Wilson's sixth goal of a prolific campaign.

Everton's Richarlison and West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic joined Martial on five goals after helping their teams to wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley, respectively.

Meanwhile, Leicester City won in their first game since last week's tragic helicopter crash which took the lives of five, including owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes won 1-0 away to Cardiff to send the Bluebirds into the bottom three, on the same day fellow strugglers Newcastle United won for the first time this season at the expense of Watford, and climbed out of the drop zone.

Saturday Scores

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City

Everton 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-0 Watford

West Ham United 4-2 Burnley

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 10, 8, +24, 26

2. Liverpool: 10, 8, +16, 26

3. Chelsea: 10, 7, +17, 24

4. Arsenal: 10, 7, +11, 22

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 10, 7, +8, 21

6. Bournemouth: 11, 6, +6, 20

7. Manchester United: 11, 6, +1, 20

8. Watford: 11, 6, +3, 19

9. Everton: 11, 5, +4, 18

10. Leicester City: 11, 5, +1, 16

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10, 4, 0, 15

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 11, 4, -4, 14

13. West Ham United: 11, 3, -4, 11

14. Crystal Palace: 10, 2, -6, 8

15. Burnley: 11, 2, -13, 8

16. Southampton: 10, 1, -8, 7

17. Newcastle United: 11, 1, -7, 6

18. Cardiff City: 11, 1, -15, 5

19. Fulham: 10, 1, -17, 5

20. Huddersfield Town: 10, 0, -17, 3

Wilson finished from close range to cap a sweeping move in the 11th minute. His tap-in to put away a Junior Stanislas cross kept up the 26-year-old's excellent run:

Bournemouth bossed the first half and should have been further in front. Instead, the Cherries were left to rue missed chances when Martial struck 10 minutes before the break.

The Frenchman has played his way back into the good graces of manager Jose Mourinho and is the catalyst for United's recent revival:

United stepped up the pace after the restart with some key changes making a notable difference. Ander Herrera fortified midfield, while Marcus Rashford proved a menace up front.

It was the latter who netted the winner deep into stoppage time. He collected a Paul Pogba cross before coolly slotting in amid a scramble in the box.

West Ham were coasting at home when Arnautovic put the hosts into a 10th-minute lead after dispossessing Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski. However, the Hammers failed to add to their lead and were duly punished as the half ended when Johann Berg Gudmundsson nipped in to equalise.

The Iceland international winger has proved to be the Clarets' most consistent attacking outlet:

Burnley had goalkeeper Joe Hart to thank for keeping Arnautovic and Co. at bay as the former West Ham loanee produced string of superb saves. Hart eventually buckled though, as Felipe Anderson finished deftly to give the home side the advantage again.

The lead proved short-lived, as Chris Wood equalised with a firm header. There was still time for Anderson to settle things six minutes from the end, before substitute Javier Hernandez padded the score.

West Ham deserved all three points on the balance of play, even if frailties at the back remains a cause for concern for manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Everton also blew an early lead on home soil before eventually going in front to stay in the second half. Richarlison opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 26th minute when he finished well after being played in by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The collective nature of the goal and the quality of the move drew worthy praise:

Despite creating a host of other chances, Everton let the Seagulls back into it when Lewis Dunk headed in. It was left to right-back Seamus Coleman to restore the hosts' lead in style courtesy of a thunderous, long-range shot four minutes into the second half.

Richarlison made the points safe when he capitalised on a mistake from Dunk to complete his brace with aplomb.

An emotional day for Leicester saw the Foxes take a second-half lead against the Bluebirds thanks to Demarai Gray. The winger scored after being played in by left-back Ben Chilwell.

Gray celebrated with a t-shirt honouring the memory of Srivaddhanaprabha but was inexplicably punished for the gesture:

While Cardiff's woes deepened, there was a big goal in another game in the battle against relegation as struggling Newcastle went in front after 65 minutes at home to Watford.

The goal came courtesy of Ayoze Perez and sent the Magpies en route to a first win of the season. Watford should have levelled late on but substitute Stefano Okaka blazed his finish well over the bar.