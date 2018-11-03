Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Liverpool Spending Big in January Transfer Window

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool won't be splashing out on marquee additions in January unless they find themselves in an injury crisis, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Per the Mirror's David Maddock and Mike Walters, the German is happy with the strength and depth of his squad and isn't looking to significantly invest in new players unless he has to, as he has "two in each position—three sometimes, and even four."

He added:

"I don't think there is any reason to try to do something really big, like bring in another striker.

"At the moment, it doesn't look like we will be too busy to be honest. But it all depends on injuries and things like that. If something happens [to any of the squad] we might have to think new, but in the moment, we have all what we need.

"Our job now is to use the quality that we have, to work with it, because one player doesn't change it."

The Reds may have considered bringing in another forward, but Daniel Sturridge's resurgent form has shown he is capable of providing viable back-up for Roberto Firmino up front. The striker has made just three starts this season, but he has registered four goals and an assist.

As noted by Maddock and Walters, Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract at Arsenal next summer.

However, the Welshman is aiming to see out the season with the Gunners, per the Evening Standard's James Benge:

As such, perhaps Klopp would prefer to wait and snap him up for free then rather than pursue a target further down the wishlist in January.

Liverpool also missed out on Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir in the summer as they attempted to replace Philippe Coutinho following his departure last January.

As sports journalist Jack Sear noted, their attempt to sign him is an indication that Klopp is not entirely content with his options:

However, as with Ramsey, a January deal may not be forthcoming.

What's more, summer capture Xherdan Shaqiri has been impressing of late, per football writer Leanne Prescott:

While the Swiss midfielder may not be on the same level as Coutinho or Fekir, he's shown he can contribute until a top-class operator can be brought in, so the Reds need not be in a rush to make moves in January.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and look set to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, so it's little wonder Klopp isn't aiming to make sweeping changes in January, particularly if the right players will be difficult to bring in at the right price.