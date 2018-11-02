NASCAR at Texas 2018 Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney Wins Pole Position

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday's AAA Texas 500 after posting the top time during Friday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway.

Clint Bowyer will join Blaney up front, with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Below is a further look at Friday's action from the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth.

2018 AAA Texas 500 Qualifying Results

1. Ryan Blaney (26.932 seconds)

2. Clint Bowyer (26.969)

3. Kevin Harvick (27.008)

4. Aric Almirola (27.030)

5. Brad Keselowski (27.064)

6. Denny Hamlin (27.101)

7. Kurt Busch (27.105)

8. Joey Logano (27.124)

9. William Byron (27.126)

10. Kyle Busch (27.176)

11. Paul Menard (27.279)

12. Erik Jones (27.293)

Full qualifying results available on NASCAR.com

