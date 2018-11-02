NASCAR at Texas 2018 Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney Wins Pole Position

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 02: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Accella/Carlisle Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 2, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday's AAA Texas 500 after posting the top time during Friday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway.

Clint Bowyer will join Blaney up front, with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five. 

Below is a further look at Friday's action from the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth.

2018 AAA Texas 500 Qualifying Results

1. Ryan Blaney (26.932 seconds)

2. Clint Bowyer (26.969)

3. Kevin Harvick (27.008)

4. Aric Almirola (27.030)

5. Brad Keselowski (27.064)

6. Denny Hamlin (27.101)

7. Kurt Busch (27.105)

8. Joey Logano (27.124)

9. William Byron (27.126)

10. Kyle Busch (27.176)

11. Paul Menard (27.279)

12. Erik Jones (27.293)

Full qualifying results available on NASCAR.com

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

