Myles Garrett: Gregg Williams Brings 'New Attitude' After Hue Jackson Firing

New coach, new attitude for the Cleveland Browns.

Or so says Myles Garrett.

"Feel like he's brought a new attitude to the whole team, not just the defense, and guys are just getting accustomed to it," Garrett said of defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "Everyone's being positive about the changes and looking forward to what we can do on Sunday. I think guys are really coming out with a different kind of fire."

Cleveland fired both head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday, leaving Williams in charge.

Just a few days ago, Garrett criticized the game plan for his team's 33-18 Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal:

"I think we just took the wrong approach this time. I think we should've just stayed with what we did the first time [a 21-21 tie at home in Week 1], just go with base calls and punch them in the mouth. I just feel like we were moving around a lot in the front four and we were experimenting with some things, and I think we should’ve just stayed in our usual calls and just got after that."

On Wednesday, Williams said that Garrett's critical comments were a "non-issue," per NFL.com's Herbie Teope.

The two later cleared the air, via the Browns on Cleveland.com:

"I don't regret saying it at all," Garrett added Friday, according to Ruiter. "It definitely led to him and me having a talk. That kind of dialogue between each other is what we're going to need throughout the season and maybe years down the line for us to have more success."

Cleveland has started the 2018 campaign 2-5-1, snapping a 19-game winless streak in the process. While they started the season with five consecutive one-possession games (and with four of their first seven contests going to overtime), the Browns have been blown out in two of the past three weeks. And the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town in Week 9.

Facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. is no easy task, but it will become even more difficult with a major change within the organization. But if Garrett is correct and the Browns have new energy, it may not be long before they get back in the win column.