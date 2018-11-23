Justin Herbert Leaves Game vs. Oregon State Because of Apparent Shoulder Injury

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an apparent shoulder injury during Friday's game against Oregon State.

According to the Oregonian's James Crepea, Herbert did not come out of the locker room after halftime.

Braxton Burmeister took over under center.

Since assuming the starting gig in 2016, Herbert has dealt with injuries on a couple of occasions. He missed a five-game stretch last year with a broken collarbone, and he also had to go through concussion protocol following an Oct. 27 clash with the Arizona Wildcats.

He did not miss any games due to the latter.

When Herbert has been on the field, though, the junior has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation while helping Oregon return to relevancy. Entering Friday, he had thrown for 2,883 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His value to the Ducks can't be taken for granted. They were just 2-3 when he took over as a sophomore and went 1-4 in his absence a season ago. Oregon (7-4) sniffed the Top 10 earlier this year, peaking at No. 12, before a pair of road losses derailed its season.

Herbert has long been viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, with Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranking the Ducks star as the top quarterback potentially in the draft class and the ninth overall prospect. However, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in late October that Herbert was expected to return to Oregon for his senior season.

Without Herbert, Oregon will lean on Burmeister under center. Per 247Sports' Matt Prehm, Burmeister underwent a minor knee procedure in September.