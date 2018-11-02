Happy Anniversary to the Chicago Cubs' Curse-Breaking 2016 World Series Victory

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Right Arrow Icon

Two years ago, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and ended their infamous 108-year title drought. The Cubs forced Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians after going down 3-1 in the series to eventually claim the championship. Watch the video above to remember this historic win.

