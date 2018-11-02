Happy Anniversary to the Chicago Cubs' Curse-Breaking 2016 World Series Victory

Two years ago, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and ended their infamous 108-year title drought. The Cubs forced Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians after going down 3-1 in the series to eventually claim the championship. Watch the video above to remember this historic win.

     

