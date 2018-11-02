Barcelona Reportedly Consider Krzysztof Piatek, More as Luis Suarez Successor

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly planning for life after Luis Suarez, with Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek among the players they are considering as a successor to the Uruguayan.

Given Suarez turns 32 in January, the Camp Nou outfit are said to be looking for a younger forward to come in. According to Marca, Blaugrana have been keeping close tabs on Piatek.

"Neither his transfer price, nor his salary will be high, and that's the reason why their scouts are following his progress," continued the report.

It's also noted that Barcelona have Paco Alcacer out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, although the Bundesliga side have the option to sign the Spain international outright for €23 million (£20 million).

Other names in the frame are Lille star Nicolas Pepe, as well as Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. The latter duo are said to be "less realistic alternatives" than the likes of Piatek or Pepe.

Although Barcelona may be planning for life after Suarez eventually leaves or hangs up his boots, the 31-year-old continues to show he can be influential at the highest level. He was in sublime form on Sunday, grabbing a memorable hat-trick in the 5-1 win over rivals Real Madrid.

In these big games, the former Liverpool man has tended to come alive for Barcelona:

Rafael Hernandez of Blaugrana fansite Grup14 praised the leadership he showed in that memorable win:

When asked about Barcelona possibly looking for his long-term successor, Suarez said he wasn't surprised.

"It's normal," he told Uruguay Sport 890 (h/t ESPN FC). "First of all, at my age and with the career I have had, I have to be above any criticism. Now, when they say Barcelona need a new No. 9, there's nothing strange about it."

Replacing Suarez would be an enormous challenge. Not only has he scored 158 goals for the club in 212 games, he brings so much to the point of the attack in terms of his tenacity, movement and application.

In terms of sticking the ball in the back of the net, Piatek represents a fascinating option, as he's been in blistering form for Genoa in Serie A this term.

These figures sum up just how good the Poland international has been in 2018-19:

Pepe has primarily played on the right flank for Lille this season, and shifting inside may represent something of a challenge for him. Even so, seven goals and five assists in 11 Ligue 1 games illustrate just how potent he can be in the final third.

Martinez is a clear talent, although not one Inter would be willing to give up on so soon, having only signed him in the summer. As for Werner, as one of the best young strikers in Germany, Leipzig would surely only let him move on for a massive transfer fee.