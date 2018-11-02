Anthony Davis: 'I Got to Play Almost Perfect' for Pelicans to Have Chance to Win

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis said he faces "a lot of pressure" to help the team win amid a four-game losing streak early in the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provided comments from Davis, who explained "If we lose, it's on me. If we win, they give my team the credit and I'm fine with that."

"So, I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win," he said. "But my teammates do a great job. Even the games I didn't play, those guys have been battling night in and night out to get victories. ... I don't try to put too much pressure on myself, but I know it's there."

