Anthony Davis: 'I Got to Play Almost Perfect' for Pelicans to Have Chance to Win

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans watches from the bench during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on October 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis said he faces "a lot of pressure" to help the team win amid a four-game losing streak early in the 2018-19 NBA season. 

On Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provided comments from Davis, who explained "If we lose, it's on me. If we win, they give my team the credit and I'm fine with that."

"So, I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win," he said. "But my teammates do a great job. Even the games I didn't play, those guys have been battling night in and night out to get victories. ... I don't try to put too much pressure on myself, but I know it's there."

                 

