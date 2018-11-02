MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible J.T. Realmuto Trade, Bryce Harper and More

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The 2018-19 MLB offseason is on as clubs race through preparations for the opening of free agency and the executive meetings that follow.

Teams have already started work on the internal front, deciding on in-house items like qualifying offers and contract options. That will make it easier to look outside the organization, as each franchise gets a better feel for what it possesses and which puzzle pieces are still missing.

Astros, Dodgers Options for J.T. Realmuto?

If All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto gets his wish, he won't spend the 2019 season with the rebuilding Miami Marlins.

His agent, Jeff Berry, recently said on MLB Network Radio that Realmuto has already informed the Marlins he will not sign an extension with them:

"It makes sense, when you have one of the more valuable trade assets in baseball, to move him. Period," Berry said.

It's debatable if the Marlins feel the same way—they sound like they want to keep him—but it's also obvious that if Miami planned to move him, it wouldn't have a hard time finding interested suitors.

Multiple executives mentioned the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers as potential players in the Realmuto trade market, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Washington Nationals pursued Realmuto at the trade deadline, per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, as did the Atlanta Braves, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman.



Realmuto has emerged as either the best catcher in baseball or one of the position's elites. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2018, finishing the campaign with career highs in home runs (21), RBI (74), runs (74) and OPS (.825) over 125 games. He's also more athletic than the traditional backstop and has a 12-steal season in his recent past (2016).

Adding to his appeal—both to the Marlins and myriad trade suitors—he's only 27 years old and under club control through 2020. If Miami does deal him, expect it to ask for the moon in return.

Mets Out on Harper, Machado?

The New York Mets were abysmal on offense this past season. They had to be in order for Jacob deGrom to manage only a 10-9 record despite posting a ridiculous 1.70 ERA across 217 innings.

No team hit for a worse average than New York's .234. Only six clubs scored fewer runs than the Mets' 676—exactly 200 back of first place—and their 170 runs also fell in the bottom third (21st).

You might assume, then, they'd be tripping over themselves to rush out in pursuit of a free-agent offensive juggernaut like Bryce Harper (34 homers, 100 RBI) or Manny Machado (37 homers, 107 RBI). But the biggest boppers on the market might cost a lot more than New York has to spend.

"Industry sources said they do not expect them to be in the race for the top two players on the market this winter," Kristie Ackert reported for the New York Daily News.

As Ackert relayed, the Mets spent just over $150 million on last year's team and have roughly $144 million already tied up in next year's. Even if New York could rummage through enough couch cushions to find the coin needed to chase Harper or Machado, it's probably better off spreading its money around to cover multiple holes.

The back of the bullpen has an obvious void after the team traded away Jeurys Familia. As for the offense, the Mets could look to add a catcher, center fielder and perhaps a second basemen.

Adrian Beltre Undecided on Playing in 2019, Will Have Options If He Does

Adrian Beltre has nothing left to prove on the baseball field.

The 39-year-old has six top-10 MVP finishes, five Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers and four All-Star selections. He launched 30-plus home runs five different times and had another five campaigns with triple-digit RBI.

He could walk away now and go down as an all-time great.

But he hasn't made up his mind whether to call it a career or not. And if he doesn't, he has multiple options on where to spend what would be his 22nd big-league season, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Beltre addressed the topic in September, and while he didn't indicate which way he was leaning, he did sound at peace with the possibility of retirement.

"Mentally, I'm ready to accept the fact that maybe this is it," he said, per Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News. "If it is not, I want to be mentally ready to go through another year of figuring out how to be productive and stay healthy. Whatever my decision, I have to be mentally ready."

Beltre can still contribute when he steps inside the lines. He hit .273 this past season while totaling 15 homers, 49 runs and 65 RBI in 119 games. But as his last two game totals show—he played just 94 times the season prior—age and injuries might restrict him to a part-time role if he returns.