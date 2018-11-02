Quinnen Williams Is the 2019 NFL Draft's Biggest Riser; Could Top Ed Oliver

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 2, 2018

  1. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  2. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  3. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  4. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  5. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  6. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  7. Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine

  8. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  9. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  10. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  11. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  12. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  14. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  15. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  16. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  17. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  18. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  19. Class of 2004 QBs Are Still Grinding, Is the Trio the Best Ever?

  20. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

Right Arrow Icon

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is this year's biggest NFL draft riser. The first-year starter has stolen the show among all of the talent on Alabama's defense. Watch the video above as Matt Miller discusses why Williams could become a top draft pick.

    

From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R's Week 10 CFB Expert Predictions

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R's Week 10 CFB Expert Predictions

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    'OTL' Releases Findings on Athletes Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    College Football logo
    College Football

    'OTL' Releases Findings on Athletes Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodney Anderson Declares After Season-Ending Surgery

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Rodney Anderson Declares After Season-Ending Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Saban on Coin Toss: 'Hope We Elect to Kick Ass'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban on Coin Toss: 'Hope We Elect to Kick Ass'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report