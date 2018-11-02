Nathan Ake Happy at Bournemouth Amid Manchester United, Chelsea Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has said he is happy at the club amid speculation linking him with Manchester United and a return to former club Chelsea.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the centre-back, but Chelsea could capitalise on a "gentleman's agreement" by re-signing him to prevent him joining their rivals.

Ake is content where he is, though, as he told the Mirror's James Whaling:

"I am enjoying my time at Bournemouth. It is so good. I am playing, the manager is helping me a lot and the fans are good as well. They are always behind us so no, don't be worried.

"It is speculation. It is papers. If something is true it is praise that you are doing something right but just keep doing the same, trying to play well for Bournemouth and see what happens."

The 23-year-old joined the Cherries from the Blues on a permanent basis last year after spending time there on loan.

He has established himself as a key player at the Vitality Stadium and has played every minute of their Premier League campaign this season, helping them rack up 20 points from their first 10 matches to sit in sixth.

The Dutchman has formed an impressive partnership with Steve Cook:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella is impressed with the way Ake has developed since leaving Stamford Bridge:

United, in particular, have need of a new centre-back to improve their defence, as they've looked vulnerable throughout the campaign.

The Red Devils have shipped 17 goals already in the Premier League—only Burnley, Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town have conceded more.

Ake is an athletic and technically capable defender, so it's little wonder he has caught the eye. But with the Cherries enjoying such an excellent season, it's equally of no surprise that he's happy to stay put.