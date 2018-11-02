WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The afternoon's action kicked off with the pre-show featuring a United States Championship defense by Shinsuke Nakamura, who put his title on the line against Rusev.

The Bulgarian Brute had an unsuccessful first venture to Saudi Arabia this past April, where he lost a Casket Match to The Undertaker, but he sought to change his fortunes in Friday's opening contest.

Nakamura grounded Rusev early, keeping the Bulgarian Brute from utilizing his strength advantage. Rusev attempted to fight out, but the champion re-established control, dragging him back to the mat with a front face lock.

Rusev finally fought out and fired off a series of clotheslines. His attempt at a Machka Kick was countered by a series of strikes from Nakamura. He finally delivered a sidekick that scored the challenger a two count. Nakamura answered with a Shining Wizard for a near-fall of his own.

Later, Rusev delivered a Machka Kick in midair but was only able to keep Nakamura down for two. Answering that blow, Nakamura delivered a knee to the back of the head but could not put his opponent away.

Rusev countered a Kinshasa from Nakamura, transitioning directly into the Accolade. Nakamura, though, forced a break and lifted his head just in time to "inadvertently" deliver a low blow. The Kinshasa finished Rusev's night and earned the champion a successful title defense.

Result

Nakamura defeated Rusev

Grade

B

Analysis

This was one of Nakamura's better matches of late as he and Rusev demonstrated an in-ring chemistry the defending champion has not had with many other stars not-named Jeff Hardy.

Rusev lost nothing in defeat as he has not exactly been the red-hot character he was six months ago, and Nakamura scored another hard-fought victory.

Unfortunately, the midcard depth on SmackDown is so light that The King of Strong Style really has no one to feud with, so beating Rusev here does little to change that problem.