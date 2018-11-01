Kevin De Bruyne to Undergo Tests After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Fulham

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will assess Kevin De Bruyne after the midfielder sustained a fresh knee injury against Fulham on Thursday in the Carabao Cup.

Sam Lee of Goal reported the injury occurred when Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah fell on the Belgian's leg, forcing City coach Pep Guardiola to substitute De Bruyne in the 2-0 victory on the road.

Guardiola told reporters: "We do not know if it is nothing or something serious."

The setback could mean further heartbreak for the player, who has suffered bad luck with injuries in the past.

De Bruyne sustained knee ligament damage at the start of the campaign, forcing him to sit out 10 games for the Premier League champions. The player returned to duty ahead of schedule after his rehabilitation, but could now need further treatment.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Per Lee, Guardiola said he hopes the test results bring positive news as he waits on information about the new injury. It appears it is not the same issue the 27-year-old had in recent weeks.

De Bruyne remains one of the superstars of the Premier League, and further time out could allow Riyad Mahrez further starts for City.

The Algerian has started five games for the champions in the Premier League this term, scoring four goals as he links up with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.