Brett Brown Wishes Ben Simmons Would Take More Jump Shots

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo,Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown, right, talks with guard Ben Simmons before Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston. Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is expecting more out of guards Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz this season. The guards failed to hit a 3-pointer last season. Brown says the duo will have to be better from long range this season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown doesn't want point guard Ben Simmons to give up on his jump shot during just his second season of action. 

According to Sixers Insider Jon Johnson, Brown revealed he "wished" the LSU product would take more jumpers. Brown explained Simmons is waiting until he is comfortable to shoot during games to start expanding his offensive arsenal.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sixers Recall Bolden from G League for Game vs. Clippers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Recall Bolden from G League for Game vs. Clippers

    Jeff Smith
    via Sixers Wire

    Cavs Progressing with Larry Drew to Be Interim HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Progressing with Larry Drew to Be Interim HC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rep the 76ers All Season Long 🔥

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Rep the 76ers All Season Long 🔥

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Cavs to Host 2022 All-Star Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs to Host 2022 All-Star Game

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report