Brett Brown Wishes Ben Simmons Would Take More Jump Shots

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown doesn't want point guard Ben Simmons to give up on his jump shot during just his second season of action.

According to Sixers Insider Jon Johnson, Brown revealed he "wished" the LSU product would take more jumpers. Brown explained Simmons is waiting until he is comfortable to shoot during games to start expanding his offensive arsenal.

