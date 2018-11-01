Jimmy Butler Not on Injury Report for T-Wolves vs. Warriors Amid Trade Rumors

Jim Mone/Associated Press

If Jimmy Butler sits out Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, it won't be because of injury.

The disgruntled swingman is not listed on the team's injury report released on Thursday. Butler sat out Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz because of "general soreness and precautionary rest."

ESPN's Rachel Nichols reported Butler "strongly pushed back" on the idea he is planning a long-term absence from the team.

Butler also made an appearance at Derrick Rose's postgame press conference after he scored a career-high 50 points in the win over Utah.

In his conversation with Nichols, Butler said he plans to play against Golden State. He scored 32 points in a 124-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, which came three days after the Wolves seemingly hit their nadir.

Minnesota looked listless on both ends of the floor in Friday's 125-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, with Butler scoring just four points.

"It's basketball," Butler told reporters Monday. "I don't think nothing that has gone on before this game has anything to do with us going out there and competing.

"We all go out there and play together, play to win—with or without what is going on."

Butler and the team have both acknowledged he has demanded a trade, and the Timberwolves continue to field offers. The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have been the most aggressive in talks but have not gotten close to a pact in weeks.

Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, the two players part of the package Houston is offering to Minnesota, are now eligible to be traded. The Rockets had to wait at least 60 days to trade the players in a package deal after acquiring them from the Phoenix Suns. Houston declined Chriss' fourth-year player option on his rookie contract on Wednesday.