Evander Kane Sued; Accused of Failing to Pay Woman $3 Million for Abortion

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A woman has filed a lawsuit against San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane for $6 million.

Per TMZ Sports, the woman stated in her lawsuit that Kane promised to pay $3 million after she agreed to abort three different pregnancies between 2016-18.

After the first two abortions, the woman didn't want to have another one and said Kane began "bullying" her before offering $3 million to terminate the third pregnancy. She said she had the procedure done in June 2018, but Kane never paid her the money.

Paul Jr. Cambria Jr., Kane's attorney, issued a statement on his client's behalf refuting the woman's accusations:

"We've received notice of the filing of a lawsuit by someone referred to as Jane Doe alleging a breach of contract against Evander Kane," the statement reads. "We firmly believe that this lawsuit is baseless both factually and legally. We will aggressively defend this claim in court on Evander's behalf and assert all applicable counterclaims."

In the lawsuit, the woman said Kane began accusing her of extortion and told her to start communicating with his attorney.

In addition to the original $3 million payment the woman said she is owed, she is seeking additional compensation for damages that include intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Kane is in his 10th NHL season. The 2018-19 campaign is his first full year with the Sharks, who acquire him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last February.