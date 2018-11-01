Stephan Bonnar Arrest Video Shows UFC HOF'er Passed out in Driver's Seat

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

Stephan Bonnar before fighting Kyle Kingsbury in a UFC 139 Mixed Martial Arts light heavyweight bout in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Video from the Sunday DUI arrest of Stephan Bonnar showed the UFC Hall of Fame fighter passed out in the driver's seat when the Nevada Highway Patrol arrived on scene. 

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided the recording, which also displayed a group of citizens helping the responding police officers get Bonnar into custody.

Bonnar was charged with third-degree felony DUI, resisting arrest and unsafe driving after police said he was driving in excess of 90 mph on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas, per TMZ Sports.

The 41-year-old Indiana native posted a 15-9 MMA record across stops with several organizations, including UFC and Bellator, during a 13-year career.

He last fought in November 2014, a loss to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131. He was defeated by Anderson Silva in his final UFC appearance in October 2012.

Bonnar was part of the UFC Hall of Fame's 2013 induction class.

