Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with the Red Devils trailing the Cherries in the Premier League.

The hosts have won five of their past six games in all competitions, and coach Eddie Howe has watched his team play a fine brand of football.

United manager Jose Mourinho has appeared to have steadied the ship after the recent 3-1 away defeat to West Ham United, but the Old Trafford giants' form remains unstable.

Here's how you can watch the action from the south coast:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 12.30 p.m. (GMT), 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Bournemouth 103-50, Manchester United 21-20, Draw 5-2

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

It's been a difficult start to the season for Mourinho, and the Portuguese will be hoping to encounter calmer waters before Christmas.

United have been miles behind their lofty standards, but the body language of the manager and his players tells a confusing story.

The Red Devils missed out on a number of defensive targets in the summer. Mourinho was visibly antagonised by the failure, and this appears to have seeped through into his faith in individuals within his squad.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Paul Pogba has been central in press speculation since arriving back from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the player and coach do not seem as close as they once were.

United's performances have mirrored the tension at Old Trafford, but victories over Newcastle United and Everton have temporarily eased worries.

However, Bournemouth will present one of the visitors' toughest challenges so far this season, with the Cherries collecting plenty of victories.

According to Oddsshark, United are the slim favourites to win on Saturday, but Howe's team have found a higher gear this campaign.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ryan Fraser has been Bournemouth's standout player this season, linking up with predatory striker Callum Wilson.

Fraser has been one of the best wingers in England this term, with the Scot scoring three and assiting five times in the Premier League.

United's main weakness has been the decision-making in defence, and the Cherries look ready to exploit this facet.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Anthony Martial has provided a fresh level of hope for disgruntled United supporters, with the Frenchman rediscovering his goal touch.

Martial and Pogba clearly have a good relationship on the pitch, but they have both been central to Mourinho's issues at times.

When the duo are in tandem, United look irresistible, but their consistency has come into question multiple times.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Pogba was caught napping at a corner against Chelsea, allowing Antonio Rudiger a free header to score past goalkeeper David De Gea. The incident epitomised the team's recent troubles.

United are currently positioned eighth in the league, but stand just five points off the UEFA Champions League places.

A win at the Vitality might reignite their hopes and expectations, and as the January transfer window approaches, Mourinho could add vital signings for the second half of the campaign.