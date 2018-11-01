Shawn Michaels Speaks on Coming out of Retirement at WWE Crown Jewel

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ahead of his comeback match at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on coming out of retirement after eight years.

As seen in the following video, The Heartbreak Kid talked about how he feels ahead of his first match since WrestleMania 26:

Michaels said that because this isn't a WrestleMania match, he isn't feeling as nervous as he might otherwise feel:

"I'm very thrilled after being with the WWE for 30 years I still have the opportunity to be a part of things that are happening for the first time. Like everything in this line of work, I'm thankful it's a bigger deal to other people than it is to me.

"I guess that's what makes it easier to do: less anxiety. Maybe it's going to go really badly because there's no stress, there's no anxiety, I don't feel a lot of pressure to be The Showstopper to be Mr. WrestleMania. Maybe because it's not at WrestleMania. One of the reasons I agreed to do it, it didn't encompass all of those things that I feel a 'comeback match' dictates."

On Friday, Michaels will team with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane in a match that will likely main-event the Crown Jewel show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will mark the first time the founding members of D-Generation X have ever faced The Brothers of Destruction in a tag team bout.

At WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, last month, the 53-year-old Michaels helped Triple H defeat The Undertaker in a singles match. Taker and Kane attacked DX after the contest, which resulted in HBK agreeing to end his eight-year, in-ring hiatus.

Crown Jewel will stream live Friday on WWE Network beginning at noon ET.

