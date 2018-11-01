B/R Staff Roundtable: Answering Uncomfortable Questions About Derrick Rose

0 of 4

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Derrick Rose dialed back the clock in his vintage Timberwolves jersey with all the step-backs, hesitation moves and bursts of athleticism that made him the league's breakout star in his 2010-11 MVP campaign.

Rose opened the floodgates with a three-pointer to begin the scoring for the 'Wolves, and he closed with a 34 point second-half explosion, including a layup with 30 seconds remaining, lead-extending free throws with 13.8 seconds left and a game-sealing block of Dante Exum as time expired.

He gave fans a little bit of everything: four three-pointers, eight free throws and a dizzying array of pump fakes that left reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert reeling.

Rose's 50 points are the third-most in the NBA this season, and his personal career best, topping his 42 in February and March of 2011.

Rose managed his best performance without Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague against a Utah Jazz team that waived him just nine months ago.

Rose was clearly emotional upon entering the court for the final defensive possession, tears streaming down his face. Court cases, mysterious disappearances and most of all injuries have all contributed to the ruin of Derrick Rose's career. But for one night, he gave NBA fans a glimpse of what could have been.

There's so much to explore from Rose's throwback night, and we've gathered some of B/R's finest basketball minds to dissect it all in the slides ahead.

—Preston Ellis (Follow on Twitter @PrestonEllis)