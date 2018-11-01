Report: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City Verbally Agree to 5-Year Contract

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the club over a new five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The England winger has a little more than 18 months remaining on his current contract, but Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that the new deal is set to be signed in the next few weeks.

Sterling has scored four goals in eight Premier League appearances for City this season and has played a large part in helping Pep Guardiola's side reach top form in their domestic campaign this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.