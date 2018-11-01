Report: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City Verbally Agree to 5-Year Contract

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the club over a new five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium. 

The England winger has a little more than 18 months remaining on his current contract, but Sky Sports News  reported on Thursday that the new deal is set to be signed in the next few weeks.

Sterling has scored four goals in eight Premier League appearances for City this season and has played a large part in helping Pep Guardiola's side reach top form in their domestic campaign this season.

         

