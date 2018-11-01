Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho Reportedly Not for Sale Amid PSG Rumours

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund reportedly have no intention of selling Jadon Sancho amid fresh speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain with a move for the youngster.

The England international has enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2018-19 campaign, and it was reported by Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports that the French giants are "very interested" in landing the 18-year-old.

However, on Wednesday, Sky Sports reported that despite interest from the Ligue 1 outfit, Dortmund are not looking to sell the winger, who is quickly becoming the club's prized asset.

"Sky Sports News understands Dortmund are under no pressure to sell any more of their top stars following some high-profile player sales over the last 18 months," the report said. "The biggest of those departures saw Ousmane Dembele join Barcelona for more than £100 million, while Arsenal's signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought in a fee of around £57 million."

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 for a fee in the region of £8 million; it was reported by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News that City do have an option to match any successful bid for Sancho in the future.

You suspect the interest surrounding the youngster will not die down any time soon, as he continues to set the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League alight.

So far this season, his productivity in the final third puts him up with some of the best players in the game:

Per ESPN FC's Stefan Buczko, the youngster has endeared himself to the Dortmund faithful quickly:

Sancho's performances are all the more extraordinary because of his age, especially given he moved away from England as a teenager in search of regular football. Despite that, he hasn't appeared daunted by the challenge of one of European football's most competitive divisions.

In addition, manager Lucien Favre continues to use Sancho with caution. He started on Saturday for Dortmund for just the third time in the Bundesliga this season; his four goals and six assists in the German top flight have come in just 377 minutes.

At the moment, he's among the best players in the division:

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports said he feels as though Sancho is the best English prospect in the game at the moment:

Dortmund will now have to cope with the inevitable interest that comes the way of the youngster, as he will be catching the eye of some superclubs.

PSG have shown in recent years they have the financial muscle to sign the most expensive players in the game, and the prospect of linking up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would no doubt appeal to Sancho.

Still, the reason he's made such a rapid ascension is because of the consistent opportunities being handed to him at Dortmund. At a bigger club, those chances might not be available so readily, and as such, don't expect Sancho to be moving anywhere for the foreseeable future.