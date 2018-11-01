Paris Masters 2018 Results: Novak Djokovic Advances to Quarter-Finals

Paris Masters 2018 Results: Novak Djokovic Advances to Quarter-FinalsNovember 1, 2018
Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Paris Masters on Thursday after third-round opponent Damir Dzumhur retired at 6-1, 2-1 down in the second set of their encounter.
Dzumhur was evidently struggling with a back injury throughout their encounter and relented in the second set just after suffering a third break in his fifth service.
Djokovic will meet Marin Cilic, who defeated ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4 earlier on Thursday in a hard-fought win for the Croat.
No. 3 seed Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev are each due out later on Thursday and will face Fabio Fognini and Diego Schwartzman, respectively.
Thursday's Results, Schedule
(5) Marin Cilic bt. (9) Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (5), 6-4
(2) Novak Djokovic bt. Damir Dzumhur: 6-1, 2-1 (Ret.)
(8) John Isner vs. Karen Khachanov: TBD
(4) Alexander Zverev vs. (15) Diego Schwartzman, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET
(16) Jack Sock vs. Malek Jaziri, 1:45 p.m. GMT/8:45 a.m. ET
(6) Dominic Thiem vs. (11) Borna Coric, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET
(3) Roger Federer vs. (13) Fabio Fognini, 6:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET
(7) Kevin Anderson vs. (10) Kei Nishikori, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Recap
What looked likely to be a swift matchup was wrapped up quicker than expected on Thursday due to Dzumhur's back injury, and it was clear early on the effect it was having on the Bosnian's performance.
After serving to 2-1, Dzumhur suffered back-to-back breaks in the third and fifth games of the first set. That latter game in particular took its toll on the 26-year-old, and only at the fifth time of asking did he finally give Nole his break on that occasion.
It was no surprise to see the player required attention after a game that needed 21 points to decide, per Live Tennis:
Live Tennis @livetennis
11mins and 33secs for that sixth game, #Dzumhur breathing heavily as he gets broken again by a supremely confident #Djokovic Nole up 5-1 as the Bosnian calls for the Physio https://t.co/sYgnOF4cve
Dzumhur was showing the impact in all parts of his play and contributed four double faults en route to a first-set hiding.
The underdog started the second set just as positively as the first and successfully defended his first serve, but he finally called it a day after conceding another break soon after, via Tennis TV:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
An unfortunate end. @DjokerNole is through to the QFs in Paris after opponent Dzumhur is forced to retire through injury. Get well soon, @DzumhurDamir! https://t.co/T3g0iAa85I
Soon-to-be world No. 1 Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings on Monday after top seed Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters this week, as explained by tennis writer Christopher Clarey:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
With Nadal's withdrawal, Novak Djokovic guaranteed to return to No. 1 on Monday. Becomes the first man in the 45-year history of the ATP rankings to go from outside the top 20 to top ranking in the same season https://t.co/nONUWaw9NB
The Serb is bidding to return to the Paris finale for the first time since 2015, whereas Cilic has never made it to the decider.
He and Bulgarian Dimitrov warred over two sets and were rarely separated by more than one game, but Cilic got the crucial (and only) break of the second set to progress.
Djokovic will face another foe who's coping with damage, however, as tennis reporter Carole Bouchard detailed Cilic also received treatment on his way to victory:
Carole Bouchard @carole_bouchard
Cilic said he had the doc on court today because of some pain in one knee. He was very happy of this win after losing many close ones past months.
The world No. 7 has only beaten Djokovic twice in 17 meetings, per the official ATP World Tour website, but both of those have come in their last three clashes to give Cilic some hope ahead of their quarter-final encounter.
