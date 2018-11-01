Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks (7-0) will try to stay perfect Thursday as they get their star player back in the lineup and travel to Boston to face the Boston Celtics (5-2) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks. The Bucks are the lone unbeaten team left and will have All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) again after he was cleared to play.

NBA point spread: The Celtics opened as two-point favorites; the total is at 215, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 113.5-101.3, Bucks (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Bucks can cover the spread

Antetokounmpo is one of the early favorites to win NBA MVP honors if he can just stay healthy, averaging 25 points and 14.2 rebounds while playing in six of seven games for Milwaukee. The Bucks did find a way to stay undefeated without him on Monday, knocking off the previously unbeaten Toronto Raptors 124-109 as two-point home underdogs. The Raptors were 6-0 and playing without Kawhi Leonard.

Milwaukee saw seven players score in double figures in the win, including three off the bench. Rookie Dante DiVincenzo was one of the three reserves, totaling 12 points and eight rebounds.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics knocked out the Bucks in seven games when they met in the first round of the playoffs back in April, with the home team winning and covering the spread each time. In fact, Boston has won eight of the past 10 meetings straight up with Milwaukee at TD Garden, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, going 7-3 against the spread in those games dating back to 2016.

The Celtics have won their last three games (2-1 ATS) following a mediocre 2-2 start that saw them fail to cover three of their first four. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 31 points in Tuesday's 108-105 Boston win over the Detroit Pistons, who lost in back-to-back games after starting 4-0.

Smart betting pick

The Bucks have played just two road games so far this year, with very different results. This is by far their toughest of the first three, and the recent ATS results between them and the Celtics speak for themselves. Regardless of whether or not Antetokounmpo plays, Boston will be primed to prove itself as the beast of the East. Take the Celtics.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone over in 17 of Milwaukee's last 22 games.

The total has gone over in nine of Milwaukee's last 11 games on the road.

Boston is 12-3 ATS in its last 15 games at home.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.